Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2020: What You Need to Know

While the ongoing pandemic has canceled or postponed many events, there are some annual traditions that will still take place -- although with a new twist. One such event is the beloved Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Although we are used to seeing the masses come together to see the grandiose balloons making their way down the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade route, this year the celebration will be a bit different. The Macy's Thanksgiving Parade will air nationwide as a television-only event with no audience on NBC and Telemundo on Thursday, Nov. 26 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., in all time zones.

To safely bring the spectacle to millions nationwide during this unprecedented time, the annual production will be reimagined as a television-only event with no audience. This year the procession will forgo marching down the traditional 2.5-mile route in Manhattan in order to avoid gathering large crowds.

While there will be no parade marching down amid a sea of cheering crowds, a number of theatrical and musical performances are scheduled to participate in this year's event. While performers are subject to change, here are all that are scheduled to participate:

BROADWAY/THEATRICAL PERFORMANCES:

Ain’t Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations

Hamilton

Jagged Little Pill

Mean Girls

Radio City Rockettes

PERFORMANCE GROUPS:

All-female samba drumline Fogo Azul NYC along with Pulitzer Prize winning playwright and Mermaid Queen Lynn Nottage and Dick Zigun representing the Coney Island USA Mermaid Parade

Danza Fiesta representing the National Puerto Rican Day Parade

The Lesbian & Gay Big Apple Corps Band representing the NYC Pride March

The Sugarplum Fairy from George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker representing the New York City Ballet

The FDNY Emerald Society Pipes and Drums representing the New York City St. Patrick's Day Parade

A special performance entitled CaribeFuturism featuring a collective of acts including partners Pan in Motion, Batingua Arts, Sesame Flyers, and Kaisokah Moko Jumbies with Carnival Queen Kay Mason representing the West Indian American Day Carnival Association

The Big Apple Circus

The NYPD Police Band

The West Point Marching Band

Zeta Phi Beta

STARS AND MUSICAL PERFORMANCES: