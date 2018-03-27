Macy's Flower Show Brings Spring to NYC

Macy’s Flower Show has returned to New York City. This year the floral display is themed around different kingdoms, one featuring a stunning flower-breathing dragon flying above.

Start your journey at a castle by heading in at the Macy’s Herald Square Broadway entrance. There are numerous opportunities for photos at each kingdom’s throne. We recommend waiting by the wagon in the middle of the floor if you want to run into a furry friend.

The majority of the flower display is on the first floor, but if you head up to the 8th floor you will find the Ice Queen’s throne, and there is even more to see outside. A stroll down Broadway reveals a story created by flowers in the showcases.

The show will continue until April 8. It is free and available for viewing every day during regular business hours.