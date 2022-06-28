Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Show: Where to Watch and What You Need to Know

Macy’s 46th annual fireworks show is set to kick off on Monday, July 4 at 8 p.m.

This year’s show will top previous renditions, Macy's said, adding that the show is going “bigger than ever before.”

Macy’s confirmed their celebrity lineup on Tuesday, and musical director Ray Chew will lead the orchestra through patriotic standards and of-the-moment pop sounds. The United States Army Field Band & Soldiers’ Chorus and the Young People’s Chorus of New York City are also performing.

The New York City skyline lit up once again with the sound of explosions and bright lights with the return of the annual Macy's fireworks display.

Fireworks will light up the sky around 9:25 p.m. with more than 48,000 shells and 14 effects being launched from five barges positioned on the East River.

Elevated public viewing areas will be open to the public in three boroughs of the city.

Spectators can look out for 17 different patterns in the overhead sparkling arrangements such as Splitting Comets and Scattering Stars.

In Manhattan, you can watch the fireworks between E. 23rd Street and E. 42nd Street on the East River.

The best viewing point in Queens is the Gantry Plaza State Park. Brooklyn’s best viewing points are Transmitter Park, Bushwick Inlet Park, and Marsha P. Johnson State Park.

Fireworks may also be happening in your town for the holiday weekend. See what’s happening near you:

New York

Coney Island

Time: 9:30 p.m.

Date: July 4

Location: Coney Island Beach & Boardwalk

Mamaroneck

Time: 9:15 p.m.

Date: July 4

Location: Harbor Island Park

New Rochelle

Time: 9:00 p.m.

Date: July 4

Location: View from Hudson Park or Joe Curtis Five Islands Park

Nyack

Time: 9:30 p.m.

Date: July 4

Location: Memorial Park

Port Chester

Time: Doors open at 7 p.m., celebration starts at 9 p.m.

Date: July 4

Location: Port Chester High School

Sleepy Hollow/Tarrytown

Time: Dusk

Date: July 4

Location: Any parks along the river

Yonkers

Time: 9 p.m.

Date: July 4

Location: Yonkers Downtown Waterfront

New Jersey

Cape May Court House

Time: Festivities begin at 6 p.m., fireworks start at 9 p.m.

Date: July 4

Location: Goshen Sports Complex

Collingswood

Time: Activities starts at 2 p.m., fireworks at dusk

Date: July 4

Location: Knight Park

Jersey City

Time: 9:30 p.m.

Date: July 4

Location: Exchange Place

Margate

Time: 9 p.m.

Date: July 4

Location: On the beach at Huntington Ave.

Paramus

Time: 11 a.m., fireworks at dusk

Date: July 3

Location: Cliff Gennarelli Sports-Plex

West Orange

Time: 9:15 p.m.

Date: July 4

Location: West Orange High School

Wildwood

Time: 10 p.m.

Date: July 4

Location: Wildwood Boardwalk

Connecticut

Madison

Time: 9:30 p.m.

Date: July 3

Location: Best viewpoints are the East Wharf, West Wharf, or Surf Club

Middlebury

Time: 9 p.m.

Date: July 4th

Location: Quassy Amusement & Waterpark

New Britain

Time: 9:15 p.m., parking lot opens at 7 p.m.

Date: July 4

Location: Willow Brook Park

New Haven

Time: 9 p.m.

Date: July 4

Location: Wilbur Cross High School

Norwalk

Time: 9 p.m.

Date: July 4

Location: Bayley Beach

Weston

Time: 9:20 p.m.

Date: July 4

Location: Weston Middle School Field

Wilton

Time: At dusk or 9 p.m.

Date: July 4

Location: Wilton High School

If you can’t catch the Macy’s fireworks show in-person, you can watch it live on NBC or Peacock at 8 p.m. to see every display, guest appearance and live performance.