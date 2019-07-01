Home
News
Local
Top Video
U.S. & World
Health
Weird
Weather
Tech
Sports
Weather
Forecast
Maps & Radar
Weather Alerts
School Closing Alerts
Weather News
Investigations
I-Team
Better Get Baquero
Entertainment
Entertainment News
The Scene
NY Live
Open House
George to the Rescue
Talk Stoop
1st Look
COZI TV
Traffic
Community
Contact Us
Contests
TV Listings
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
ON NOW
Access Live
ON DEMAND
NBC on Demand
Watch the latest full episodes of your favorite NBC series anytime and anywhere.
Click for full schedule
81°
Connect
Social Media
Our Products
Newsletters
Send us Videos and Pictures
Send Tips
Submit a Complaint
Submit Tips
Send Feedback
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
Visit our partner site
Your Guide to July 4th Celebrations in NYC
Everything you need to know about Independence Day fun
Best Spots to View Macy's 2019 Fourth of July Fireworks in New York and New Jersey
By
Erin Edwards
9 PHOTOS
54 minutes ago
Published 54 minutes ago
The "Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Show" is back to provide another grand display of fireworks. The best spot to watch it live and in person is from the East River. Here's some more spots to watch.
More Photo Galleries
Freak Hailstorm Dumps Over 1 Yard of Ice on Guadalajara
PHOTOS: NYC Pride Parade on 50th Year of Stonewall Riots
New York Live
News
Weather
Investigations
Entertainment
Traffic
Contact Us
Community
Contests
Connect With Us
WNBC Public Inspection File
Employment
Send Feedback
Terms of service
Privacy policy
© 2019 NBCUniversal Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
AdChoices
Advertise with us