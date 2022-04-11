Machete-Wielding Man Shot by Cops Responding to Call in Astoria: Senior Official

A man involved in a domestic incident went after an Emergency Services Unit officer with a machete in Astoria Monday, prompting NYPD to open fire on him, according to a senior police official and authorities.

The senior police department official says patrol cops responding to the domestic call on 33rd Street around 10 a.m. requested EMS officers to the scene.

The circumstances of the investigation and the machete incident weren't immediately clear. The suspect was shot by police and taken to Elmhurst Hospital.

No officers were hurt, police said. Chopper 4 showed a heavy law enforcement presence at the scene through the morning.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police executives are expected to release additional information later Monday.