Machete-Wielding Man Shot by Cops Responding to Call in Astoria: Senior Official

No injuries to officers were reported

By Myles Miller

A man involved in a domestic incident went after an Emergency Services Unit officer with a machete in Astoria Monday, prompting NYPD to open fire on him, according to a senior police official and authorities.

The senior police department official says patrol cops responding to the domestic call on 33rd Street around 10 a.m. requested EMS officers to the scene.

The circumstances of the investigation and the machete incident weren't immediately clear. The suspect was shot by police and taken to Elmhurst Hospital.

No officers were hurt, police said. Chopper 4 showed a heavy law enforcement presence at the scene through the morning.

Police executives are expected to release additional information later Monday.

