Lyft, Uber to Provide Free, Discounted Rides to NJ Residents Impacted By Ida

Over the next two weeks, New Jersey residents who lost a vehicle and need help accessing essential services can text NJIDARIDE to 898-211 to request a Lyft or Uber ride. Those without access to a smartphone can dial 2-1-1 from any phone line.

New Jersey has entered a partnership with Uber and Lyft to provide free and discounted rides to New Jersey residents who have lost their vehicles due to Tropical Storm Ida.

Gov. Phil Murphy announced the partnership with rideshare companies, which is also in conjunction with United Way Worldwide and NJ 211, on Wednesday.

“In the aftermath of Tropical Storm Ida, we must come together as a community and pick one another up,” Murphy said. “I want to thank both Uber and Lyft for their generous offer of transportation for New Jerseyans in need.”

As the remnants of Ida passed through the tri-state area, it produced massive flooding throughout New Jersey and New York City, leaving thousands of residents without basic needs such as housing and transportation.

Some limitations may apply to the transportation offerings available from each company, so riders are urged to contact 211 for additional information, according to the state.

“Nobody should have to worry after a natural disaster how they will get to essential places like the grocery store and medical appointments. Lyft is proud to join Governor Murphy in helping New Jerseyans get where they need to go until they can get back on their feet,” Lyft Social Impact Director Lisa Boyd said in a statement.

Alix Anfang, spokesperson for Uber, shared similar sentiments saying: “It is critical that everyone come together to support those in need and we are proud to work with Governor Murphy to provide essential transportation services across the state. We hope to play a small role in helping New Jersey residents get back on their feet."

As the state continues to grapple with the aftermath of Ida, Murphy has declared a State of Emergency, which will facilitate access to federal relief aid. In the short term, the state has made available $10 million to help small businesses with rent payments as they recover from the storm.

Additionally, on Monday, the governor announced that FEMA approved a Major Disaster Declaration in Bergen, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Passaic, and Somerset counties, with more counties expected to be included. The declaration allows residents in the approved counties to register at www.disasterassistance.gov for direct assistance for Ida-related recovery, including home repairs, temporary housing and low-cost loans.