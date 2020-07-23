Lyft Driver Says He Was Attacked After Refusing Rider Without Mask — Then He Was Arrested

A driver who told a woman that he would not give her a ride if she wasn't wearing a mask tells NBC New York that he was spit on and attacked by her — but he was the one later arrested.

The driver, who only wanted to be identified as Juan, said he was picking up a passenger at the TWA Hotel at Kennedy Airport Wednesday when the incident occurred. It was after Juan asked her if she has a mask that things got heated quickly.

"She said, "Are you f-ing serious bro?' And I said yea I'm serious and get out of my car. I don't want to take you because I don't feel safety," Juan told NBC New York on Thursday.

He canceled the ride, and the irate passenger threw juice across the backseat and stormed off. As he was cleaning up the mess, Juan said the woman returned and began attacking. She cursed and spit at Juan while holding her phone close to his face.

He said he acted in self-defense.

"She put the phone in my face and she spit in my face, and then when she did this, by accident I touch her face," Juan said.

He called the police shortly after — and was stunned when police arrested him. Juan said that the Taxi and Limousine Commission suspended his license, and Lyft won't allow him to pick up fares.

Juan said that he's taken passengers all across the city and has seen the devastation of COVID-19, and never expected that asking someone to wear a mask would turn his life upside down.

The New Yorker said he takes COVID-19 seriously, and has even installed a plexiglass partition in his car so that he, his family and the passengers remain safe. Several members of his family in Equador have the virus and he's seen it wreak havoc on NYC. Juan said he is planning on going to get a COVID test this week.

With a court date set for the fall, Juan is concerned about how he will provide for his wife and children.

"I don't do nothing wrong to ask a passenger to wear a mask," Juan said.

TLC released a statement saying that they are investigating the incident, and that "as we understand it, the passenger was also arrested following the incident."

Lyft meanwhile said they have removed the rider from using their service, and that they are obligated to remove Juan's account after the TLC suspended his license.