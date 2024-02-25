Manhattan

Lunar New Year parade held in Manhattan's Chinatown

Fireworks, parades and other Lunar New Year rituals are centered around removing bad luck and welcoming prosperity

By The Associated Press

AP

New Yorkers continued to celebrate the Lunar New Year with a parade in the city's historic Chinatown on Sunday.

Asian communities across the world started ringing in the Lunar New Year on Feb 10, celebrating the Year of the Dragon in the Chinese zodiac. Fireworks, parades and other Lunar New Year rituals are centered around removing bad luck and welcoming prosperity.

In New York, there have already been major celebrations in larger Chinese immigrant enclaves in Queens and Brooklyn. While the symbolic new lunar cycle ended earlier this week with the full moon, Manhattan's parade was scheduled for the weekend.

On Sunday, revelers took to the streets of borough’s traditional Chinatown for a colorful parade despite cold temperatures hovering around freezing.

Revelers gather to attend the parade for the Chinese New Year "The Dragon" in the Chinatown neighborhood of Manhattan, Sunday, Feb. 25, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Manhattan
