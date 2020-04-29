Coronavirus

Love in the Time of Quarantine: ‘Project Cupid’ Brings Online Marriage Licenses to NYC

City to enable quarantined lovebirds to get married via fully online process

NBC Universal, Inc.

If you're really, really eager to get married in New York City and can't possibly wait until after the pandemic, the city is finally ready to accommodate your love digitally.

City Hall announced "Project Cupid" on Wednesday, a platform to take marriage licensing 100 percent online. It follows an executive order from Gov. Andrew Cuomo earlier this month allowing licenses to be issued without seeing a clerk in person.

The city said applicants will be able to schedule a virtual appointment with the clerk's office, upload all the necessary paperwork and submit a signed copy of the license once the marriage is complete.

Starting in the first week of May, applicants can go to nyc.gov/Cupid to start the process. (As of late April the page says simply "Coming soon.")

Coronavirus 4 hours ago

Cuomo Outlines New Guidelines as Anxious New York Looks Toward Reopening

coronavirus pandemic 7 hours ago

US Coronavirus Updates: Calif. Gov. Won’t Bow to Pressure to Reopen; GDP Falls

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Coronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports Health
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us