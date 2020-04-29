Love in the Time of Quarantine: ‘Project Cupid’ Brings Online Marriage Licenses to NYC

If you're really, really eager to get married in New York City and can't possibly wait until after the pandemic, the city is finally ready to accommodate your love digitally.

City Hall announced "Project Cupid" on Wednesday, a platform to take marriage licensing 100 percent online. It follows an executive order from Gov. Andrew Cuomo earlier this month allowing licenses to be issued without seeing a clerk in person.

The city said applicants will be able to schedule a virtual appointment with the clerk's office, upload all the necessary paperwork and submit a signed copy of the license once the marriage is complete.

Starting in the first week of May, applicants can go to nyc.gov/Cupid to start the process. (As of late April the page says simply "Coming soon.")