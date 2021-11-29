Suffolk County

Loud Boom and Mysterious 4-Foot Wide Hole: Suffolk Police Search for Boat and Answers

A loud boom startled Long Island residents on Sunday, and police are now searching for the person responsible for a possible detonation on a Suffolk County island.

Suffolk police say they received multiple 911 calls about the noise near the Lindenhurst area around 11 a.m., and marine officers later found a 4-foot wide, 2-foot deep hole on nearby Fox Island.

No injuries were reported, police said, but arson detectives are now investigating what they say was "an unspecified device that detonated and formed a crater" on the uninhabited island off the coast of the Town of Babylon.

Authorities say a boat was seen leaving the area at the time of the detonation and released a blurry image of the vessel late Sunday.

