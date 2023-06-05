lottery

Lottery names 71-year-old $476M Mega Millions jackpot winner from NYC

The Queens man opted for the cash prize: a whopping $157,288,402!

By NBC New York Staff

The winner of April's whopping $476 million Mega Millions jackpot is no longer a mystery.

More than seven weeks after it was announced that a winning ticket had been sold at a convenience store in Ozone Park, Queens, lottery officials from New York revealed the identity of the lucky prize winner.

Johnnie Taylor, of Howard Beach, claimed the April 14 prize money, the New York Lottery announced on Monday. The winning numbers were 23-27-41-48-51, with Mega Ball 22.

But how much exactly did the 71-year-old millionaire take home?

Opting to take cash lump sum, Taylor is bringing home $157,288,402 after state and federal withholding.

Liberty Beer and Convenience on Liberty Avenue, where Taylor regularly buys his Mega Millions tickets, will receive a $10,000 from the lottery program.

The jackpot had grown to $476 million after going without a winner since late January, when the jackpot was won a record four times in a single month.

Taylor's jackpot prize was the 13th largest in Mega Millions history, and the largest in New York since the game started in 2002.

New York’s Mega Millions generated $294,562,279 in total sales during fiscal year 2021-2022. School districts in New York received $119,222,978 in Lottery Aid to Education funds from the sales of Mega Millions during the same period.

The largest Mega Millions jackpot ever came in October 2018 and was $1.53 billion, claimed by a single ticket holder in South Carolina.

