Loose Dog Attacks 1-Year-Old Child, Good Samaritan Who Tries to Stop It: Police

Police in Rockland County are looking for the owners of a dog they say attacked at least two people, one of them a 1-year-old child, Tuesday afternoon.

Spring Valley cops responding to several calls of a dog attack on Hoyt Street around 4 p.m. found what they described as a chaotic scene -- at least two people were being attacked by a black and white pit bull.

The dog somehow got loose, and cops say they learned it attacked the baby first. Several good Samaritans tried to stop the attack, working to physically remove the dog from the child. A 29-year-old man was badly bitten in the arm in the fray. Another good Samaritan finally managed to restrain the dog.

Cops put the dog in a patrol car as soon as they got on scene. The victims were taken to a hospital and the dog was brought to an animal shelter, where it was being quarantined Wednesday. Police say they've tentatively identified the owner but ask anyone who recognizes the pooch to reach out.

There were no immediate updates on the conditions of the attacked baby or adult Wednesday afternoon.