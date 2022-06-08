Looking For Free Summer Fun? BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival Begins June 8

Brooklyn-based arts and media institution BRIC (Brooklyn Information & Culture) is kicking off their Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival Wednesday night.

The festival is the longest-running, free summer festival in New York City and has become a major summer attraction for city-goers.

Legendary saxophonist Kamasi Washington, Ravyn Lenae, and DJ Reborn will kick off our incredible season of free concerts and gathering together at Prospect Park TONIGHT! See you there.



Entry is first come, first served -- RSVPS are highly encouraged, but not required. pic.twitter.com/P6ENbhfUda — BRIC Celebrate BK! (@BRICcelebrateBK) June 8, 2022

Here's the June concert lineup:

Wednesday, June 8th

Opening Night: Kamasi Washington, Ravyn Lenae, DJ Reborn

Saturday, June 11th

Third World, Pan Evolution Steel Orchestra

Tuesday, June 14th

Benefit Concert: Phoebe Bridgers, MUNA

Wednesday, June 15th

Benefit Concert: Phoebe Bridgers, MUNA

Thursday, June 16th

Benefit Concert: Davido

Saturday, June 18th

BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! meets NPR Tiny Desk Contest On The Road featuring Fantastic Negrito, Seratones, Linda Diaz, and Alisa Amador

Saturday, June 19th

Juneteenth UNITYFEST 2022 featuring Jay Lamont as host with performances by Tye Tribbett, Israel Houghton, Mali Music, and Robert Randolph

Friday, June 24th

Fonseca, La Cumbiamba eNeYé

Friday, June 25th

Family Show: Cirque Kalabanté: Afrique En Cirque, Natu Camara

This year, BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! introduces Smorgasburg, the largest weekly open-air food market in America, as their food vendor.

In addition to food and music, the festival will also offer a movie night, featuring the iconic 1980 musical film, Fame.

This year's festival will take place from Wednesday, June 8th through Saturday, August 6th at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park.

For more information and upcoming dates, visit their website here.