Summer festivals

Looking For Free Summer Fun? BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival Begins June 8

This summer-long festival — the longest-running, free festival in New York City — has something for everyone

By Liz McCarthy

BRIC

Brooklyn-based arts and media institution BRIC (Brooklyn Information & Culture) is kicking off their Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival Wednesday night.

The festival is the longest-running, free summer festival in New York City and has become a major summer attraction for city-goers.

Here's the June concert lineup:

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Wednesday, June 8th

Opening Night: Kamasi Washington, Ravyn Lenae, DJ Reborn

Saturday, June 11th

News

Eric Adams 4 hours ago

‘It's High Noon in America': NYC Mayor Eric Adams Testifies Before Congress on Gun Violence

Storm Team 4 3 hours ago

Overnight Storms Bring Flash Flood Threat to Tri-State, Possibly Impacting A.M. Commutes

Third World, Pan Evolution Steel Orchestra

Tuesday, June 14th

Benefit Concert: Phoebe Bridgers, MUNA

Wednesday, June 15th

Benefit Concert: Phoebe Bridgers, MUNA

Thursday, June 16th

Benefit Concert: Davido

Saturday, June 18th

BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! meets NPR Tiny Desk Contest On The Road featuring Fantastic Negrito, Seratones, Linda Diaz, and Alisa Amador

Saturday, June 19th

Juneteenth UNITYFEST 2022 featuring Jay Lamont as host with performances by Tye Tribbett, Israel Houghton, Mali Music, and Robert Randolph

Friday, June 24th

Fonseca, La Cumbiamba eNeYé

Friday, June 25th

Family Show: Cirque Kalabanté: Afrique En Cirque, Natu Camara

This year, BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! introduces Smorgasburg, the largest weekly open-air food market in America, as their food vendor.

In addition to food and music, the festival will also offer a movie night, featuring the iconic 1980 musical film, Fame.

This year's festival will take place from Wednesday, June 8th through Saturday, August 6th at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park.

For more information and upcoming dates, visit their website here.

This article tagged under:

Summer festivalsNew YorkBrooklynfestival
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us