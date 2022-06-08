Looking For Free Summer Fun? BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival Begins June 8

Brooklyn-based arts and media institution BRIC (Brooklyn Information & Culture) is kicking off their Celebrate Brooklyn! Festival Wednesday night.
The festival is the longest-running, free summer festival in New York City and has become a major summer attraction for city-goers.
Here's the June concert lineup:
Wednesday, June 8th
Opening Night: Kamasi Washington, Ravyn Lenae, DJ Reborn
Saturday, June 11th
Third World, Pan Evolution Steel Orchestra
Tuesday, June 14th
Benefit Concert: Phoebe Bridgers, MUNA
Wednesday, June 15th
Benefit Concert: Phoebe Bridgers, MUNA
Thursday, June 16th
Benefit Concert: Davido
Saturday, June 18th
BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! meets NPR Tiny Desk Contest On The Road featuring Fantastic Negrito, Seratones, Linda Diaz, and Alisa Amador
Saturday, June 19th
Juneteenth UNITYFEST 2022 featuring Jay Lamont as host with performances by Tye Tribbett, Israel Houghton, Mali Music, and Robert Randolph
Friday, June 24th
Fonseca, La Cumbiamba eNeYé
Friday, June 25th
Family Show: Cirque Kalabanté: Afrique En Cirque, Natu Camara
This year, BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! introduces Smorgasburg, the largest weekly open-air food market in America, as their food vendor.
In addition to food and music, the festival will also offer a movie night, featuring the iconic 1980 musical film, Fame.
This year's festival will take place from Wednesday, June 8th through Saturday, August 6th at the Lena Horne Bandshell at Prospect Park.
For more information and upcoming dates, visit their website here.