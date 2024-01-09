Former longtime NYPD Chief of Department Joseph ‘Espo' Esposito dies

New York City Deputy Commissioner of Enforcement at the Department of Buildings Joseph Esposito, who served the city for most of his adult life, including as the longtime NYPD chief of department, has died.

Esposito -- or "Espo" as he was known -- played a key role in helping lead the NYPD through the dark days following the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. He was appointed as chief of department in 2000 and remained in the role for 12 years, the longest-serving leader in that position.

Mayor Eric Adams paid tribute to Esposito, who was serving as deputy commissioner of enforcement at the Department of Buildings at the time of his death. Adams said Esposito was dedicated to "serving New Yorkers, even while battling cancer."

Joe Esposito was not only a friend for almost 30 years, but a hero who dedicated his life and career to keeping New Yorkers safe, and he has earned the gratitude of our entire city. New York City Mayor Eric Adams

Adams said he has ordered flags at half-staff in memory of Esposito.

“Espo’s dedication to New York City is unmatched. He worked hard for his city — right up to the end. He left us in a better place, and our city stands together to join his family in grieving his loss while honoring his service and commitment to our city," Adams said."

Esposito originally started with the NYPD as a trainee in 1968. After he left the NYPD, he became commissioner of what is now the New York City Office of Emergency Management.

Police Commissioner Edward Caban said Esposito devoted his life to serving the residents of New York City.

"Joe’s care and compassion touched countless lives throughout his legendary career. Truly New York’s Finest, his legacy of service will never be forgotten. May he Rest in Peace," Caban said in a post on X.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said, "Deeply saddened by Chief Joe Esposito’s passing—I first met him when I was a House rep and he was a rising NYPD star. Brooklynite. Legendary top Chief of the NYPD—which he led through 9/11, Sandy, more."

