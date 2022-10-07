Longtime Ad Exec, Producer Identified as Victim in East Hampton Plane Crash

The pilot who died when his small plane spiraled out of the sky and into East Hampton's Three Mile Harbor Thursday afternoon in what police have dubbed a tragic aviation accident has been identified as a 57-year-old advertising executive and producer from Long Island, authorities say.

Kent Feuerring, of Sagaponack, was the lone occupant of the 2022 Seamax M-22 aircraft that plunged to the ground off Springy Banks Road just after lunchtime. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses reported seeing what appeared to be a wing that broke off the fuselage before the plane spiraled downward into the water, according to East Hampton Town Police.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating, along with local authorities.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Feuerring was an executive producer and partner with apictures, a commercial production company that has shot ads worldwide and served clients like Cadillac, Tylenol, Lockheed Martin and Kawasaki. He had 25-plus years of production experience and launched his career in Los Angeles, where he worked on the Academy Award-winning film Glengarry Glen Ross.

Feuerring worked on dozens of similar projects before focusing on his primary area of interest: making commercials. He split his time between Los Angeles and New York City, his LinkedIn bio said. It described him as an avid pilot of both fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters.

Anyone with information on Thursday's crash is asked to call the East Hampton Town Police Department at 631-537-7575.