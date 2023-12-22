Long Island's clowns.com sued by former clowns claiming they're owed years of back pay

As Smokey Robinson said: Ain't too much sadder than the tears of a clown.

A group of former clowns and party entertainers are suing a Long Island-based company, claiming they are owed years of back wages.

The lawsuit states that clowns.com violated federal and state laws by mischaracterizing their employees as independent contractors to avoid paying them hourly wages and overtime during the past six and a half years.

A plaintiff said she was terminated from her position after she questioned why they didn't get paystubs — and asking whether that was lawful

Clowns.com did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC New York. According to its website, they seek to "provide the absolute best in children’s entertainment and to make every event unforgettable, through creative and innovative party planning that goes above and beyond the expectations of our clients."

The site said it serves parties from Suffolk County over to Bergen County, New Jersey, and up to Fairfield County, Connecticut.