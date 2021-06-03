Long Island

Long Islander's Attempt to Cheat HOV Lane Lands Him a Ticket

A man on Long Island got a clever idea to use a mask on his passenger seat in an attempt to cheat the HOV lane by himself, but things didn't go according to plan.

A Suffolk County Highway Patrol Officer Police thought there was something suspicious about the passenger of a 2017 Nissan sedan going eastbound near exit 52 on the Long Island Expressway on Wednesday evening.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The officer then immediately saw through the white, Jabbawawockeez-like mask after pulling over 20-year-old Justin Kunis.

Local

Ocean County 5 hours ago

Employee Splashed With Radioactive Water at NJ Nuclear Power Plant

hate crime 2 hours ago

NYC Art Gallery Calls for Hate Crime Investigation After Repeated Vandalism

Kunis was issued a summons for the HOV occupancy violation, according to the county police.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Long IslandHOV lane
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us