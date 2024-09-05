Wrong-way mom charged with murder in Southern State Parkway crash that killed her son

A mother has been charged with the murder of her 9-year-old son in an alleged drug-fueled wrong-way wreck on Long Island's Southern State Parkway, prosecutors said.

Kerri Bedrick’s emotions were obvious as she entered court on Wednesday in a wheelchair. The 32-year-old from Centerport pleaded not guilty to the top charge of second-degree murder, part of a 21-count grand jury indictment she faced.

Bedrick had an expired license and 56 prior suspensions, along with methamphetamine pills in her vehicle, when her son Eli died in the back seat, prosecutors have said. She also allegedly admitted taking the pills about four and a half hours before the deadly collision, calling them her medication, according to a criminal complaint.

Bedrick's attorney called what happened a tragic accident, noting that his client suffers from spina bifida and narcolepsy and was using only prescription medication the night of the crash. He said that she had zero alcohol in her system that night, and has said she is a victim of domestic violence. The attorney previously sought mental and physical support for his client.

But prosecutors alleged that Bedrick was driving 100 mph the wrong way on the busy highway, with her son in the back seat. Authorities have said Bedrick refused to stop when officers spotted her driving the wrong way prior to the crash and instead sped up. Her car struck several other vehicles during the alleged high-speed rampage.

“The charges returned by the grand jury reflect the severe nature of the alleged offenses. The loss of life in this incident, particularly that of a young child, is heartbreaking,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney. “We are committed to seeking justice not only for the child but also for those whose lives were affected and disrupted by this heinous act.”

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Court documents indicated that police later asked where she was going, to which Bedrick responded, “I honestly don’t know.”

The mother previously pleaded not guilty to a slew of charges including aggravated unlicensed operation, operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, aggravated DWI with a child-passenger less than 16, endangering welfare of a child, and criminal possession of a stimulant.

Bedrick, who was charged in 2012 with DWI and trying to flee police, was ordered held on $2 million bond after her initial arraignment in August.

Authorities have said she wasn't badly hurt in the wreck, nor were the people in the other vehicles.

Diane Bedrick appeared in court for her daughter's hearing Wednesday, watching the continuation of what she calls a "nightmare," as her daughter faces years in prison if convicted.

"She was only on prescription medication and she’s devastated just like the rest of us are," said Diane, defending her daughter's actions.