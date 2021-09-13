Long Island Woman Goes Missing While Traveling in Wyoming: Police

A 22-year-old woman from Long Island has gone missing while she traveled through Wyoming, according to investigators looking into her disappearance.

Suffolk County police say Gabrielle Petito of Blue Point had been traveling in a white, 2012 Ford Transit with her boyfriend when she stopped communicating with friends and family last week. Petito's family reported her missing on Sept. 11 but they haven't heard from her since the last week of August, according to police.

Petito's family believed she was in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming when she last contacted them.

The van she was traveling in has been recovered but police have not provided further details.

Petito last posted photos on her Instagram profile on Aug. 25 and several social media users have commented on her pictures, praying for her safe return. Comments on her boyfriend's profile have turned accusatory but police have not identified him or anyone else as a person of interest.

The couple appeared to have recently started a channel together on YouTube where they would document their "van life," a popular lifestyle and genre on the video platform. Their first video was posted on Aug. 19 and it featured 8-minute long footage of their travels in their white van.

Suffolk detectives are asking anyone with information on Petito’s disappearance to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.