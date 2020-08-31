Long Island Woman Blames PSEG After Dog's Heatstroke Death in Isaias Aftermath

A heartbroken dog owner on Long Island says Tropical Storm Isaias and power company PSEG are responsible for the death of her Pomeranian.

Michelle Stalzer says 7-year-old Harley died of heatstroke after Isaias knocked out power to her East Meadow home for nearly a week.

"By the time they cooled him down his body temperature was 114," Stalzer said.

Stalzer says she had tried to keep Harley comfortable as temperatures rose in the house but chose not to move to a hotel or friend's house because she believed PSEG LI's daily promises that the electricity would soon be restored.

"And as a result my beautiful dog paid with his life," she said. "I just don't think it's fair."

Stalzer, who lost her job due to the pandemic, says she's left with roughly $6,000 in medical bills from the veterinarian who tried to save Harley.

"I was not in a position to spend that money but I did because I wanted to save my dog. He was my child," said Stalzer, who has since emailed the utility asking for reimbursement for the vet bills.

After questioned about Stalzer's circumstance, PSEG's president said the utility always tries to provide the best information to its customers.

"I haven't heard about that by my sympathies go out to her. I have a dog but I can't imagine her feelings of loss there," said Dan Eichhorn.

It's unclear if PSEG will provide the apology and money Stalzer seeks.