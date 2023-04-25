23-Year-Old Long Island Woman Who Had Driver's License Suspended 65 Times Is Arrested

A 23-year-old Long Island woman was arrested Tuesday morning for driving with a whopping 65 license suspensions, according to Suffolk County Police.

Janelda Camille, of Medford, was taken into custody at Eastbound Sunrise Highway in Patchogue shortly after 2 a.m. after police stopped her near exit 52 after she was allegedly seen speeding, police said.

When police stopped the 2000 Honda Accord that Camille was allegedly driving, they found that she had 65 suspensions on 12 dates.

Camille was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the first degree and was also issued a summons for speeding, police said.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Attorney information for Camille was not immediately known.