Long Island

23-Year-Old Long Island Woman Who Had Driver's License Suspended 65 Times Is Arrested

She wasn't born with a driver's license, so when you do the math ...

By NBC New York Staff

Lights on a police car, Jan. 27, 2022.
NBC

A 23-year-old Long Island woman was arrested Tuesday morning for driving with a whopping 65 license suspensions, according to Suffolk County Police.

Janelda Camille, of Medford, was taken into custody at Eastbound Sunrise Highway in Patchogue shortly after 2 a.m. after police stopped her near exit 52 after she was allegedly seen speeding, police said.

When police stopped the 2000 Honda Accord that Camille was allegedly driving, they found that she had 65 suspensions on 12 dates.

Camille was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle in the first degree and was also issued a summons for speeding, police said.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Attorney information for Camille was not immediately known.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Long IslandSuffolk CountyMedfordeastbound sunrise higwaypatchogue
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us