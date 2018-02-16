Long Island Tutor in ‘My Girlfriend Is the Coolest’ Shirt Busted After Allegedly Trying to Meet Underage Girl for Sex

A Long Island home school tutor who works with at-risk youths was arrested Wednesday after police foiled his plan to meet a 13-year-old girl for sex, authorities say.

Jeffrey Weber, 59, allegedly communicated via email and text messages and made plans to meet with who he thought was a 13-year-old girl to engage in sexual activities on Valentine’s Day, according to U.S. Attorney’s Office. What Weber did not know was that he was communicating with an undercover officer posing as a teenage girl.

Weber, of Seaford, New York, was arrested at a diner in Manhattan Wednesday where he allegedly planned to meet the underage girl and take her elsewhere, NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill said in a statement.

Weber is charged with attempted attempted rape, attempted criminal sex act and attempted acting in a manner injurious to a child.

It is not clear if Weber has an attorney that could comment on the charges.



The NYPD says there could be more possible victims, and it's asking for help contacting any other children who may have come into contact with Weber.



