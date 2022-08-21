Long Island Traffic Stop Foils Machete-Carrying Suspect's Kidnapping Attempt

What started as an apparent routine traffic stop uncovered a machete-wielding man's robbery and kidnapping attempt on Long Island, police said.

Police conducting an investigation Saturday at the Edgewood Motel in Jericho witnessed a red Ford pickup truck leave the parking lot with four occupants inside.

About 1.5 miles from the motel, officers pulled the driver over around 6:45 p.m. at Cambridge Avenue and Warren Street in Westbury for failing to perform a complete stop. What came next was far from routine.

All four occupants were asked to step out of the truck after one of the passengers "appeared to be in distress," police said. Once outside, one of the backseat passengers bolted.

According to police, the 23-year-old started running and took out a large machete that had been hidden in his shorts and tossed it to the ground. Officers attempting to arrest the man said he "violently resisted."

Further investigation of the situation revealed the distressed 48-year-old passenger had allegedly been lured to the motel where he was forced at knife point to turn over his keys, phone and money, police said.

The driver of the pickup truck and a female passenger were also taken into custody; it wasn't clear how involved each were.

Police said the 23-year-old Hempstead man was facing half a dozen charges including robbery and kidnapping.