Long Island Thief Steals Woman's SUV, Throws Dog Out Window and Drags Pet Along Road

Police on Long Island are searching for a heartless car thief who lied in wait as the victim pumped gas, then snuck into her SUV and drove off — with her dog still inside.

But it's what he did next that makes the incident so gut-wrenching, after he realized there was a dog in the vehicle.

Security video showed the suspect in a hooded sweatshirt sneak into the driver's seat of a white Range Rover as the 60-year-old driver filled her tank at a BP gas station on Jericho Turnpike in Mineola. Another angle of the security camera showed the man wait inside the car until the woman finishes pumping, then takes off, narrowly missing the car in front of him.

The victim ran inside to a nearby pet store for help, telling them her car was gone with her beloved Bichon Frise named Sami still inside. The manager of the store, Daeman Yoon, called police — and couldn't believe what happened next.

"When the criminal saw the dog in the car, that’s when they tossed it out the window and dragged for three blocks," Yoon said.

Police said that the dog's leash was caught in the door and the pup was dragged along the road. A good Samaritan heard the dog's cries.

"We heard a yelping sounded like a seagull and my boyfriend said it’s a dog," said Kelsey Greene.

The dog eventually was able to free himself on the road. Greene and her boyfriend held poor Sami until police arrived, and took him to a veterinary hospital. He was treated for serious injuries.

"Car thieves happen, we are in New York. Tossing the dog out the window dragging it for three blocks, that’s unacceptable. No heart in that guy," said Yoon.

Monday's incident marks the third of its kind in Nassau County that police would confirm to NBC New York. Residents in the area were left wondering if there is something of a pattern — and if they'll be next.

Last month, a woman was carjacked in Glen Head while she was gassing up. She also drove a Range Rover and was dragged onto Glen Cove Road. Police are now investigating whether or not the events are related.

The woman's keys and wallet were inside the car when the thieves struck, leading many to now believe it to be wise to take keys out of the car and even lock the doors whenever drivers are outside. The woman wasn't hurt, and her Range Rover was later found in East Orange, New Jersey.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.