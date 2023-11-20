Long Island teen studying in UK stabbed to death by roommate

What to Know A 19-year-old Freeport native was stabbed to death in the United Kingdom, where he was studying in hopes of one day becoming a special education teacher

The killing of Sachin Hawkins has shocked his mother, and Long Island community, who have few answers as to why the student's housemate allegedly delivered the deadly blow

His mother is raising funds to bring Hawkins back home to Freeport

A college student and aspiring future educator from Long Island was stabbed to death last week in the U.K., and police believe the man responsible lived with the 19-year-old.

The killing of Sachin Hawkins, a Freeport native, has shocked his family and community back home who fondly remember the charming man.

"He was a special kid, he had so much love in his heart," his mother said.

A special kid, his mom said, who wanted to become a special education teacher. He graduated from Freeport High School and in 2022 moved across the pond to study at the University of Hull.

The U.K. is where Hawkins was born, and where his life would come to a tragic end.

"I'm totally confused. I haven't gotten to the anger phase. I'm just… why? What happened?" she's left asking.

Last Wednesday, her son was stabbed by a housemate in their kitchen, according to investigators. He later died at the hospital.

Local police said officers responded to the home in Hull and found the suspect had left the property. A subsequent search turned up the 24-year-old housemate, who police arrested on murder charges.

Hawkins' mother said the two boys were friends; she had even talked to the suspect on the phone days earlier.

"What triggered it? That's the question we're all asking. Why Sachin?" his mother asks. "None of his friends, his other friends, who were there no one knows."

The family has created a GoFundMe to bring Hawkins' body home to Freeport to be cremated under Hindu rights.

His mother said the police in the U.K. and their Long Island community have shown an outpouring of support.

"We've had so much support from neighbors, from family. From people that I didn't even know," she said.

According to Humberside Police, Syed Hussain-Kazi is expected to appear in court on Monday in the U.K.