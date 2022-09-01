Long Island Students Walk Out on 1st Day After Principal Put on Leave Without Explanation

It was the first day of school for some Long Island students — but instead of starting the day in class, dozens of high schoolers started the day outside protesting.

Along with some parents and alumni, the students were upset after being told just this week that the long-time principal of Elmont Memorial High School would not be returning this year. The students said they wanted to know why.

At another point on Thursday, students walked out of their classes, demanding the return of the man they call "Doc." On Tuesday, the Sewanhaka Central High School District informed the community that principal Kevin Dougherty would be "taking a sabbatical leave of absence for this school year."

The announcement sparked a social media frenzy, with many asking the question: Where is Mr. Dougherty?

"We’re asking that question — is there a problem? What’s going on?" asked parent Kevin Barnes, who said none of their concerns have been addressed. "There hasn’t been a definitive answer or statement from the school board. We were told he’s taking a sabbatical — what does that mean? Let the parents know."

The silence from the administration has left many upset at the loss of a principal who left his mark here during a seven-year tenure. Graduation rates increased during his time at the school, and he was noted for helping homeless students.

"To some people, he’s like a father figure. He hangs out with all the students, he plays games with them," said Joshua Dixon, a student who is part of a mentoring group that Dougherty helped create.

The Men of Elmont group was created in 2021 after the students created a video designed to bridge the gap between their community and local police.

"It’s rare you find any faculty member let alone a principal that truly genuinely cares about his students and the community. So if we lost that, we lose everything," said Marc-Anthony Tuo, an alumnus of the school.

Tuo fears Dougherty has been pushed out as principal, threatening the programs he helped create that now mean so much to the school community.

An online petition was created, demanding that Dougherty be returned to his old job. The Elmont community planned to stage another protest at the high school Thursday night.

"At this point 48 hours into finding out, it is disconcerting that we are being stonewalled and no one is telling us anything," said Barnes said.

The school district has refused further comment, but did announce that an assistant superintendent is taking over as acting principal here.

Attempts by NBC New York to reach Dougherty for comment were unsuccessful.