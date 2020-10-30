Long Island Soccer Coach Arrested for Rape of 16-Year-Old Player: Police

A soccer coach on Long Island has been arrested for allegedly raping a 16-year-old player on the team on two occasions, according to authorities.

Nassau County police on Thursday said Sean Johnsen, 35, had "inappropriate contact with a female player" last summer. The alleged crime occurred just days apart on Aug. 17, and on Aug. 20, police said.

The Valley Stream coach is a coach of a Nassau County soccer club team where the players' ages range from 14 to 19 years old, police said, but did not provide other details.

Johnsen has been charged with two counts of rape, two counts of criminal sexual act and endangering the welfare of a child, according to police.

Anyone with information about the incident or feel they may have been a victim of a similar crime is asked to contact Nassau County Special Victims at (516) 573-4022, police said.