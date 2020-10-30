Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Crime and Courts

Long Island Soccer Coach Arrested for Rape of 16-Year-Old Player: Police

Nassau County Police

A soccer coach on Long Island has been arrested for allegedly raping a 16-year-old player on the team on two occasions, according to authorities.

Nassau County police on Thursday said Sean Johnsen, 35, had "inappropriate contact with a female player" last summer. The alleged crime occurred just days apart on Aug. 17, and on Aug. 20, police said.

The Valley Stream coach is a coach of a Nassau County soccer club team where the players' ages range from 14 to 19 years old, police said, but did not provide other details.

Local

9/11 6 hours ago

Former NYPD Officer-Turned-Lawyer Admits to Cheating 9/11 Worker Out of $900K from Fund

Queens 4 hours ago

Victims of ‘BLM' and ‘AOC' Vandalism Say Racism Is Bigger Concern Than Graffiti

Johnsen has been charged with two counts of rape, two counts of criminal sexual act and endangering the welfare of a child, according to police.

Anyone with information about the incident or feel they may have been a victim of a similar crime is asked to contact Nassau County Special Victims at (516) 573-4022, police said.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsLong IslandNassau County
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us