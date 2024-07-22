2 killed after small plane crashes at MacArthur Airport on Long Island: Officials

A small airplane crashed while departing from an airport on Long Island, killing two people on board, according to officials.

The aircraft, a Beech A-36, was departing from MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma around 6:15 p.m. when it crashed, officials said. An airport employee who witnessed the incident said the plane tried to return to the runway shortly after getting airborne, but went down.

Two men — the pilot and the passenger — were pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

It was not clear where the plane was heading or why it might have attempted to return to the airport.

The airport's fire rescue unit responded to the scene. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the incident. The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

The runway will remain closed as the investigation continues.