Long Island

2 killed after small plane crashes at MacArthur Airport on Long Island: Officials

By Tom Shea

NBC Universal, Inc.

A small airplane crashed while departing from an airport on Long Island, killing two people on board, according to officials.

The aircraft, a Beech A-36, was departing from MacArthur Airport in Ronkonkoma around 6:15 p.m. when it crashed, officials said. An airport employee who witnessed the incident said the plane tried to return to the runway shortly after getting airborne, but went down.

Two men — the pilot and the passenger — were pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

It was not clear where the plane was heading or why it might have attempted to return to the airport.

The airport's fire rescue unit responded to the scene. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the incident. The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

The runway will remain closed as the investigation continues.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.
Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Long Island
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY 2024 Paris Olympics Olympics Schedule Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us