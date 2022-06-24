Long Island Senator Wants to Ban NY From Funding Non-Residents Seeking Abortions

An outgoing state senator is using the Supreme Court's rolling back of guaranteed abortion rights to advance a bill limiting New York's efforts to help out-of-state residents seeking abortions.

Republican state Sen. Phil Boyle has drafted legislation to ban the use of taxpayer dollars to fund abortions for non-residents of New York, a bill he says he's been working on since the draft opinion leaked earlier this year.

Boyle, who recently announced he would not seek reelection for his position representing Bay Shore, said the court's decision to overturn the nearly half-century ruling granting abortion rights could lead to more people traveling to New York from outside of the state to obtain abortions.

"Regardless of any Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, New York will remain a pro-choice state. Women will have the ability to travel from other states to New York to exercise their reproductive rights, but this does NOT mean that New York taxpayers should have to pay for these abortions," Boyle said Friday.

In his announcement, the senator made clear he did not want the state paying for expenses related to abortion procedures, travel or lodging for non-residents; "That is where New York taxpayers will draw the line!" he said.

Many politicians in the state have vocalized dissenting opinions, and promised assistance to anyone in states where abortion rights are heavily restricted.

"To those seeking abortions around the country: you are welcome here," NYC Mayor Eric Adams tweeted Friday.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, who signed sweeping legislation protecting abortion rights earlier this month, plans to give abortion providers $35 million to expand services and boost security for abortion providers.

Out-of-state residents accounted for nearly 9% — or 7,000 out of roughly 79,000 abortions — performed in New York in 2019, according to the CDC.