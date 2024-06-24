Long Island beach rescue saves kayaker stranded a mile out

A 34-year-old man was treated at a hospital for hypothermia after spending about 90 minutes in the waters off Long Island following some sort of kayak mishap, officials say.

The man's friend called 911 around 5:45 p.m. Sunday to report him missing. He had last been spotted west of Reeves Beach in Suffolk County.

Riverhead police and Suffolk aviation officers were able to spot him about a mile north of the beach. He was trying to stay afloat on his back in the water; the overturned kayak wasn't far from him.

They plucked him out and brought him to safety.

There was no immediate update on his condition Monday.