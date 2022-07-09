Long Island Prepares for Monkeypox Vaccine Rollout: What to Know

Long Island's share of the state monkeypox outbreak remains low with five confirmed cases spread across the two counties, and health officials want to keep that case count low.

Next week, Nassau and Suffolk County are preparing to distribute more than 1,000 doses of a vaccine in hopes of curbing what's already breaking out across New York City.

Two pop-up clinics will open in Fire Island Pines and Cherry Grove with roughly 750 doses of monkeypox vaccine available between the two locations, by appointment only. Also on Monday, Nassau plans to start its rollout of 400 shots.

Only Suffolk had reported confirmed cases of monkeypox prior to Friday, with at least four. Nassau County's first known case brought the island's total to five.

The cases on Long Island are a drop in the bucket compared to New York City's burgeoning count, which rose to a widely-believed underreported 160 patients.

The additions that city health officials added on Friday mark an 84% increase in presumed monkeypox cases in just the last week and a 310% increase in the last two weeks. New York City now accounts for nearly a quarter of the now 700 -- and climbing -- U.S. monkeypox cases reported to the CDC so far this year, data shows.

While monkeypox is contagious and typically confined to the African continent, health officials say the risk to the general U.S. public is low. They say this isn't COVID all over again because vaccines already exist to treat orthopoxvirus, the family of viruses to which monkeypox and diseases like smallpox and chickenpox belong.

But ensuring a steady supply of the FDA-approved monkeypox vaccine is a problem. And it's causing other headaches, too.

New York City celebrated the arrival of a 6,000 monkeypox vaccine doses earlier this week and pledged to open more appointments, which had been futile without the vials.

An "unfortunate glitch," though, made the appointments available prematurely, prompting a flood of confusion and a flurry of apologies from city health officials as they worked to correct the problem.

All of the 2,500 appointments inadvertently released on Wednesday were scooped up extremely quickly, within 10 minutes. City officials say those will be honored but it won't open more appointments until next week when it receives its next vaccine allotment.

But how does the monkeypox vaccine even work? It's a two-dose vaccination process like many others, though the vaccine supply issue may mean some New Yorkers have to wait an extra week or two to get their next layers of protection against monkeypox.

‼ Update: If you were vaccinated at our monkeypox clinic, you will be contacted about scheduling a 2nd dose appointment 3-4 weeks after your 1st dose. Per @CDCgov, people should be given their 2nd dose 4-5 weeks after the 1st dose, but it's OK to get the 2nd dose after 5 weeks. — nychealthy (@nycHealthy) July 8, 2022

Manhattan has come to lead the nation in the number of confirmed Monkeypox cases and residents are asked to make an appointment to get vaccinated against the illness. Erica Byfield reports.

Meanwhile, officials are scrambling to establish a widely accessible treatment network for a disease that usually doesn't hit the United States -- ever.

One vaccine clinic has already been opened at the Chelsea Sexual Health Clinic on Ninth Avenue in Manhattan, though no appointments have been available. That location, along with another at the Central Harlem Sexual Health Clinic (2238 Fifth Avenue in Manhattan), was open on Thursday for appointments only. A third site, located at the Corona Sexual Health Clinic, is expected to open later this month.

At this point, eligibility in New York City is limited to "gay, bisexual or other men who have sex with men and transgender, gender non-conforming or gender non-binary persons ages 18 and older who have had multiple or anonymous sex partners in the last 14 days," under the guidelines released by the health department. Learn more here.

How Do You Catch Monkeypox?

The CDC recently updated its monkeypox guidance as the number of suspected cases nationwide boomed.

While the CDC says the risk to the general public remains low, people are urged to avoid close contact with those who are sick, including those with skin or genital lesions, as well as sick or dead animals. Anyone displaying symptoms, like unexplained skin rash or lesions, should reach out to their healthcare providers for guidance.

It is also advised to avoid eating meat that comes from wild game or using products (such as creams, powders or lotions) that come from wild animals from Africa.

What Is Monkeypox?

Monkeypox was first discovered in 1958, when outbreaks occurred in colonies of monkeys kept for research -- resulting in its name. (What you need to know about monkeypox.)

The first case in a human was reported in 1970 in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, which still has the majority of infections. Other African countries where it has been found: Cameroon, Central African Republic, Cote d’Ivoire, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gabon, Liberia, Nigeria, Republic of the Congo and Sierra Leone.

Human symptoms of monkeypox are similar to but milder than the symptoms of smallpox, the CDC says. It presents itself as a flu-like illness accompanied by lymph-node swelling and rash on the face and body.

Monkeypox starts off with fever, headache, muscle aches, and exhaustion. Monkeypox also causes lymph nodes to swell, something that smallpox does not. The incubation period is usually 7−14 days but can range from 5−21 days.

The CDC is urging healthcare providers in the U.S. to be alert for patients who have rashes consistent with monkeypox, regardless of whether they have traveled or have specific risks for monkeypox. See more information from the travel notice here.