Long Island Police Search for Missing Teen With Autism

Officials in Nassau County issued a missing child alert Monday afternoon for a 15-year-old teen with autism possibly in "imminent danger."

Police say Rakiem Wrighton was last seen leaving his Inwood home around 2 p.m.

Wrighton has gone missing before, police say, and he is known to like buses and trains. Officials say he may be in need of medication.

Police describe the teen as 5'5" tall, 130 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. Wrighton was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about Wrighton's whereabouts is asked to contact Nassau police at 516-573-7347.