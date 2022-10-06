Long Island Plane Crash Kills 1 in East Hampton

One person died in a small plane crash on Long Island Thursday, authorities say.

East Hampton police responded to a call about the crash off Springy Banks Road, on the water's edge of Three Mile Harbor, around 12:30 p.m. They found a single-engine plane with one person aboard.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Federal Aviation Administration, National Transportation Safety Board and Suffolk County medical examiner's office are responding, East Hampton officials said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

They described the crash as a "tragic accident."

The NTSB confirmed it was assisting in the investigation and tweeted the crash involved a Seamax M-22.

Anyone with information is asked to call East Hampton detectives at 631-537-7575.