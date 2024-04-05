Man hiding in trash can tries to kidnap woman walking into work on Long Island: cops

A 56-year-old man has been arrested in a terrifying attack on a 48-year-old woman on Long Island's South Shore, Nassau County Police said Friday.

According to detectives, the victim showed up for her job in Rockville Centre around 6 a.m. Wednesday and was trying to walk inside when Isaac Diaz Tollinchi, who had been hiding in a garbage can, grabbed her and started forcing her toward his vehicle.

The victim was able to break free, run away and call police. Tollinchi fled the scene, according to police.

He was found near the victim's home the next day and placed into custody. His connection to the victim wasn't known.

No injuries were reported.

Tollinchi is charged with attempted kidnapping and unlawful imprisonment. He is expected to be arraigned at First District Court in Hempstead later Friday. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney.