Missing NY Mother Stabbed 20 Times After Husband Learns of Alleged Infidelity: Prosecutors

Prosecutors revealed more grim details Friday in the death of a Long Island woman found nearly three weeks after she went missing, pointing the blame on her husband who's been accused of murdering the mother of four.

Officials linked the killing back to early November, when prosecutors say Marcello Molinari, 43, first found out his wife, Melissa, had allegedly been involved in an extramarital affair. The family had been on a trip to Disneyland that was cut short when the husband found out.

The Centereach returned to their Long Island home Nov. 5 where they planned to live together until the couple could sell the house and finalize a divorce, prosecutors in Suffolk County said Friday.

But two weeks later, Melissa Molinari went missing.

Police have said the mother was last spotted by her family leaving her home on Lolly Lane in Centereach on Nov. 21, meaning that she didn't spend Thanksgiving with her children. She did not take her car, police said.

A friend — not her husband — reported Molinari missing and police didn't disclose that her disappearance was suspicious, only sharing that Molinari's family is cooperating, including the husband.

Suffolk County police found 38-year-old Melissa Molinari Thursday in Rocky Point Barrens State Forest, a week after she was reported missing on Dec. 2.

The Suffolk County Medical Examiner will have to perform an autopsy, authorities said.

Prosecutors say Marcello Mollinari found out his wife was having an affair in early November. He told police they got into a fight on Nov 22 and she left. But police found blood in the basement and in her car and they found her body in a wooded area, stabbed 20 times #nbc4ny pic.twitter.com/XxW69KBg4T — Pei-Sze Cheng (@PeiSzeCheng4NY) December 10, 2021

Marcello Molinari allegedly told police the couple got into an argument and the wife left suddenly. But the evidence, prosecutors argue, paints a different picture.

They said traces of blood were found all over the basement of the family's home and GPS tracking ties the husband to Rocky Point Barrens State Forest on Nov. 23 between 4 and 5 a.m. That's where prosecutors believe he dumped her body.

Police found Melissa Molinari's body wrapped in towels and blankets, and she had nearly two dozen stab wounds across her chest and back.

Marcello Molinari's attorney says he denies all charges filed against him.

On Wednesday, Suffolk County detectives were combing over a water basin across the street from the Molinari's house, looking for any clues that could help them locate her.

"I find it very surprising she didn't take that car, she was in it all the time," said neighbor Gina Bastone. "That's what I'm shocked about, that she she would leave the kids, because she was so hands-on...it's just weird. Got to be so hard."

The father of Gabby Petito was involved in bringing attention to Molinari's disappearance, vowing to help other families find their missing loved ones. He tweeted Molinari's info, pleading with his followers to help find her as they look for any and all clues that will lead police to Molinari.

#twitter, you are all amazing. Thank you for all you do to help. Please help find #MelissaMolinari. Last seen 11/21/2021 at 45 Lilly Ln Centereach, NY. Please help bring her home safe. #MissingPerson #TogetherWeCan #gabbypetito #everybithelps pic.twitter.com/pBuL7KjsMS — joseph petito (@josephpetito) December 5, 2021

Marcello Molinari is expected to be arraigned on Friday. Information for his representative wasn't immediately available.