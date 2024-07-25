Nassau County

Long Island mom crashes car, arrested for DWI with 3-year-old in vehicle: Police

Police said the suspect crashed into two cars and left the scene of both incidents

By NBC New York Staff

A Long Island mother is accused of crashing into two cars while under the influence with her three-year-old daughter in the vehicle, Nassau County police said Thursday.

Police said Monique Williams, 35, of Hempstead, was driving a black Honda CRV on Davis Avenue in East Garden City when she crashed into a car and drove away from the scene. The crash happened just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday, according to police.

Williams is also accused of hitting an unoccupied car in a parking lot on Davis Avenue and leaving that scene, police said.

Nassau County police were able to arrest Williams, but when they did, they found her three-year-old daughter in the car, according to police. The child was taken to a nearby hospital for head pain, before being released to a family member, officers said.

Williams is charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child passenger less than 16 years, endangering the welfare of a child, and two counts of leaving the scene of an incident, according to police.

The 53-year-old driver of the car Williams allegedly hit was taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

