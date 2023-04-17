Long Island Minivan Driver Kicked to Death in Drunken Road Rage Crash: Cops

A 26-year-old Queens man has been arrested for allegedly kicking a 54-year-old driver to death after a collision on Long Island over the weekend, authorities say.

According to police, Patrick Destine, of Hollis, was involved in a crash with the 54-year-old, whose name has not been released, near Schuman Place and Forest Avenue in Baldwin shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday.

It wasn't clear what caused the collision, but both drivers got out of their vehicles and started arguing, police said.

Destine, who had been driving an Infiniti, allegedly started to attack the 54-year-old minivan driver, kicking him in the head for an unknown period of time and causing severe head trauma, police say. Cops had to chase him down when they arrived at the scene but apprehended him after a short foot pursuit, officials said.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after midnight the following day.

Destine was charged with murder and driving while intoxicated. Information on a possible attorney for him wasn't immediately available.

He is expected to be arraigned later Monday.