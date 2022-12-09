Total Loss: Hamptons Inferno Guts 9-Bedroom Mansion

A nine-bedroom, nine-bathroom mansion in Long Island's Southampton burned to the ground in a fiery spectacle overnight, authorities say.

No one was inside 144 Edge of Woods Road, a 2.71-acre estate with a nearly 10,000 square-foot home with a value last estimated at $8.6 million, when the fire broke out around 12:30 a.m., officials say.

Officials say firefighters found the house fully engulfed when they arrived at the scene. Fire departments in North Sea, Hampton Bays, East Quogue, Sag Harbor and Bridgehampton were called in to assist.

It took about four hours to get the blaze under control. Officials said the home was a "100% loss."

No firefighters were hurt in the response. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

A Trulia listing for the currently off-market property exudes lavishness.

It describes it as a "prestigious, chic Southampton country Estate on 2.7 +/- acres, just minutes from ocean beaches. A winding drive leads through a grand gate down rolling horse farm hills, passing by a garage house and a guest house to the Colonial main house."

The house, which was built in 1920, was fully renovated to "transform it into one of the most spectacular estates in Southampton," the listing claims, and "ample first- and second-floor terraces, overgrown by wisteria and overlooking the fabulous landscaped grounds and spectacular pool, add to the numerous places to entertain."

Realtors called the spot an "ideal getaway" and "fantastic for year-round living." The two-story home has a fireplace and spa. It was last purchased in October 2020 for $6.9 million, according to the Trulia listing.

Zillow says the last assessed value for it was $8.6 million in 2021.

Nearby homes for sale are as high as the $14 million-plus range.