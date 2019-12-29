skiing accident

Long Island Man Dies in Vermont Skiing Crash: Police

Jason Vitale, 58, of Baldwin, N.Y., was not wearing a helmet when he lost control and collided with a tree at high speed on Saturday, police said

A New York man has died in a skiing accident at Vermont's Killington Resort.

Jason Vitale, 58, of Baldwin, N.Y., was not wearing a helmet when he lost control and collided with a tree at high speed on Saturday, Vermont State Police said.

Vitale went into cardiac arrest while being taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The accident happened the same day a power outage temporarily shut down lifts at the resort.

Some skiers and riders spent more than an hour on a gondola lift before it was brought back online.

