Long Island Man Dies in Vermont Skiing Crash: Police

What to Know
- Jason Vitale, of Baldwin, N.Y., collided with a tree at a high speed on Saturday at Vermont's Killington Resort
- Police say Vitale went into cardiac arrest while being taken to the hospital, where he later died
- Vitale was not wearing a helmet when he lost control and collided with the tree, according to police
A New York man has died in a skiing accident at Vermont's Killington Resort.
Jason Vitale, 58, of Baldwin, N.Y., was not wearing a helmet when he lost control and collided with a tree at high speed on Saturday, Vermont State Police said.
Vitale went into cardiac arrest while being taken to the hospital, where he later died.
News
Top news stories in the tri-state area, in America and around the world
The accident happened the same day a power outage temporarily shut down lifts at the resort.
Some skiers and riders spent more than an hour on a gondola lift before it was brought back online.
Copyright AP - Associated Press