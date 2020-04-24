Long Island Man Is 1st in US to Face Price-Gouging Charge Under Defense Production Act

A Long Island man is facing up to a year in prison for violating the Defense Production Act by hoarding and price-gouging critical COVID-19 supplies, prosecutors said Friday.

Amardeep Singh, 45, is the first person in the US to be criminally charged for violating the law, according to the US Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York. Investigators found and confiscated personal protective equipment found at his store and warehouse in Long Island, some of which was being sold at a 1000% markup.

Prosecutors say Singh's records show he purchased face masks for 7 cents apiece and then sold them for $1 each.

Last month, President Trump invoked the Defense Production Act making it illegal to hoard scarce medical supplies or sell them at excessive prices.

Singh runs a retail and shoe store, but began selling PPE supplies in mid-March, the EDNY alleges.

From a warehouse in Brentwood and Singh's storefront in Plainview, investigators recovered more than 100,000 face masks, 10,000 surgical gowns, nearly 2,500 isolation suits and more than 500,000 pairs of gloves, according to the EDNY.

Singh's records allegedly reveal the store owner had inflated bulk sales to "organizations serving vulnerable senior citizens and children battling the virus."

“The criminal complaint describes a defendant who allegedly saw the devastating COVID-19 pandemic as an opportunity to make illegal profits on needed personal protective equipment,” stated Craig Carpenito, head of the Department of Justice’s nationwide COVID-19 Hoarding and Price Gouging Task Force.

Bradley Gerstman, Singh’s attorney, told the Associated Press the charges were "mostly fiction."