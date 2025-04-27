Young man found floating near Long Island dock was beaten, stabbed: police

Police say their investigation into the death of a young man found earlier this month floating next to a Long Island dock has been ruled a homicide.

Back on April 8, police in Nassau County responded to to a dock off Railroad Place around 11 a.m. for the report of a body floating in the water.

The victim, according to authorities, was a man between the age of 15 and 20, Black or Hispanic, roughly 130 pounds and 5 feet and 4 inches tall. He was wearing a beige t-shirt and black cargo joggers.

The police department had posted flyers seeking the public's help in identifying the young man following his discovery.

On Friday, more than two weeks after his death, police said the young man's death had been ruled a homicide. According to the county medical examiner's investigation, the young man had been beaten and stabbed.

Police put out a tip line seeking help from anyone who could possibly identify the man. They ask people to call 516-573-7788.