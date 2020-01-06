Valley Stream

Long Island Man Arrested for Filming Woman Taking a Shower: Police

A man on Long Island has been arrested after he snuck into a woman's backyard and was caught filming a woman in her shower, police said.

Paul Cotugno, 31, of Valley Stream allegedly used a chair to look into the 25-year-old victim's bathroom window and recorded her showering with his cellphone, according to Nassau County police.

Cotugno ran after the victim noticed him and screamed. Police later arrested him without any incident.

Local

Ozone Park 4 hours ago

4-Alarm Fire Tears Through Queens Homes; 8 Injured: FDNY

Pa. Turnpike Crash 3 hours ago

Tour Bus That Crashed on Pa. Turnpike Left From Chinatown

He was charged with Unlawful Surveillance 2nd degree and two counts of Criminal Trespass 3rd degree, according to police.

Police then released Cotugno from custody and he's expected to appear in court on Jan. 23.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Valley StreamLong Island
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird Tech
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us