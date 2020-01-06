Long Island Man Arrested for Filming Woman Taking a Shower: Police

A man on Long Island has been arrested after he snuck into a woman's backyard and was caught filming a woman in her shower, police said.

Paul Cotugno, 31, of Valley Stream allegedly used a chair to look into the 25-year-old victim's bathroom window and recorded her showering with his cellphone, according to Nassau County police.

Cotugno ran after the victim noticed him and screamed. Police later arrested him without any incident.

He was charged with Unlawful Surveillance 2nd degree and two counts of Criminal Trespass 3rd degree, according to police.

Police then released Cotugno from custody and he's expected to appear in court on Jan. 23.