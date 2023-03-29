Long Island Machete Victim Dies 2 Weeks After Laundromat Attack

A 58-year-old Long Island man has died of his injuries after he was attacked with a machete in a local laundromat earlier this month, police say.

Michael Oliver, of Hempstead, was critically injured in the pre-dawn March 14 attack at the Laundry Palace on Merrick Road. Nassau County cops say he had been hit multiple times with a machete after some sort of dispute with a man.

Oliver's name was released Tuesday as authorities announced his death. A homeless man, Roberto Velasquez, was apprehended in the case a short time after the attack on charges including attempted murder and assault.

It wasn't immediately clear if or when the charges would be upgraded given the developments in the case.

Attorney information for Velasquez wasn't clear Wednesday.