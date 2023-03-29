Long Island

Long Island Machete Victim Dies 2 Weeks After Laundromat Attack

He was attacked early March 14 at a laundromat in Valley Stream, Nassau County police say

By Jennifer Millman

laundromat file photo
Pexels/ekaterina-belinskaya

A 58-year-old Long Island man has died of his injuries after he was attacked with a machete in a local laundromat earlier this month, police say.

Michael Oliver, of Hempstead, was critically injured in the pre-dawn March 14 attack at the Laundry Palace on Merrick Road. Nassau County cops say he had been hit multiple times with a machete after some sort of dispute with a man.

Oliver's name was released Tuesday as authorities announced his death. A homeless man, Roberto Velasquez, was apprehended in the case a short time after the attack on charges including attempted murder and assault.

It wasn't immediately clear if or when the charges would be upgraded given the developments in the case.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Attorney information for Velasquez wasn't clear Wednesday.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Long IslandNassau CountyhomicideValley Stream
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us