Long Island Landlord Faces Negligence Charge in Connection to Deadly Fire: NCPD

What to Know A landlord in Long Island is facing charges after a Monday morning fire that broke out at his property left one of his tenants dead and another two injured, police said.

Authorities say that a female victim was pronounced dead at the scene, while a male victim was taken to a hospital for treatment to burns sustained to his face, hands and arms. A second male victim, who jumped from a second story window to escape the flames, was also taken to an area hospital for minor injuries to his ankles.

Daryle McClenic, 35, who lives in the house next door to the one where the fire broke out, was arrested following an investigation and charged with criminally negligent homicide for not having smoke detectors.

A landlord in Long Island is facing charges after a Monday morning fire that broke out at his property left one of his tenants dead and another two injured, police said.

According to Nassau County Police, officers responded to a house fire on Front Street in Hempstead at 6:30 a.m. and found the building completely engulfed in flames.

The intense flames led to multiple fire departments -- the Hempstead Fire Department along with South Hempstead, West Hempstead, Uniondale and Roosevelt Fire departments -- to respond to the scene in an effort to extinguish the inferno.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Authorities say that a female victim was pronounced dead at the scene, while a male victim was taken to a hospital for treatment to burns sustained to his face, hands and arms. A second male victim, who jumped from a second story window to escape the flames, was also taken to an area hospital for minor injuries to his ankles.

The identity and ages of the victims was not immediately known.

Daryle McClenic, 35, who lives in the house next door to the one where the fire broke out, was arrested following an investigation and charged with criminally negligent homicide for not having smoke detectors. He is also facing a charge of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

Attorney information for McClenic was not immediately known.