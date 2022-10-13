Long Island Kidnap Suspect Nabbed in Brooklyn After Chaotic Stop; 5 Cops Hurt

Five NYPD officers were hurt while trying to apprehend a man who allegedly kidnapped a woman at knifepoint as she walked on Long Island late Wednesday and drove into New York City, where cops tried to box him in, authorities say.

All five cops -- three of whom were hurt trying to stop the driver and two of whom were injured attempting to take him into custody -- were evaluated at a hospital and are expected to be OK, according to officials.

According to the preliminary investigation, 33-year-old Holmark Garces, of Bay Shore, allegedly kidnapped the woman, believed to be his girlfriend, around 10:30 p.m. as she walked on Grant Avenue, near Studley Street, in Suffolk County's Brentwood around 8:30 p.m. Cops say he forced her into0 his car at knifepoint and drove off.

Witnesses called 911.

Suffolk County cops spotted Garces' Toyota traveling east on the Southern State Parkway and tried to stop him, but he evaded them and continued driving west instead. Local aviation units tracked him from above.

Garces continued driving through Nassau County into Queens and then onto the Belt Parkway to Brooklyn, where he got off at exit 4. NYPD officers recognized his car and followed him.

Their squad cars boxed in Garces' vehicle near 86th Street and 12th Avenue in Brooklyn's Dyker Heights, a neighborhood known nationally for its dazzling holiday decorations. One of the cop cars stopped short in the process and rear-ended another, leaving three officers with minor injuries. Garcas was eventually taken into custody.

Cops say he resisted arrest -- and two officers who complained of pain while apprehending him were also evaluated at a hospital. They were later released as well.

Garces was taken to a hospital too after the NYPD said he got a minor cut in the chaotic arrest. The woman he allegedly kidnapped, along with the knife he allegedly used to menace her, were found in his car, authorities say.

The woman declined medical attention at the scene and was released.

NYPD officers say Garces will be charged in the city with reckless endangerment, obstructing governmental administration, fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle and other traffic offenses. Following his arraignment, he will be sent to Long Island to face charges including kidnapping and criminal contempt. No attorney details for him were known.