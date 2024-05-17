High-end Long Island bag robber busted in home burglary spree: DA

A Long Island man was arrested this week in connection with a burglary spree that allegedly saw him target seven luxury homes on the North Shore in 2021. Prosecutors say he made off with valuables in three of the cases.

Vincent Dougherty was taken into custody Tuesday, prosecutors said Friday. The 64-year-old was later arraigned on charges including second-degree burglary, a violent felony, and attempted burglary, also a violent felony. Bail was set at $1 million cash or $1 million bond. Dougherty is due back in court at the end of the month.

Attorney information wasn't immediately clear for him Friday.

According to the indictment and investigation, Dougherty on seven separate occasions allegedly burglarized or attempted to burglarize homes on the North Shore. Each of the burglaries took place in the early morning hours at homes that abutted public properties, parkland, or wooded areas.

All of them happened between May 8, 2021 and Sept. 21, 2021, in neighborhoods including Syosset, Muttontown, Brookville and Old Brookville. Among the items taken: A Chanel handbag, a Hermes handbag and a wallet with cards.

"Vincent Dougherty is an alleged career criminal with burglaries spanning over decades. Over the course of several months in 2021, this defendant allegedly lurked in the backyards of multiple homes in exclusive North Shore neighborhoods, gained access through unlocked doors or by smashing windows, and stole luxury items," Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly said in a statement. "Dougherty is also charged with attempting to burglarize four more homes in Glen Head, Syosset, and Old Westbury. Thanks to the relentless investigative work of police and my prosecutors, we were able to link this defendant to these alleged crimes and hold him accountable."

Each incident was captured on surveillance video. Donnelly said police used that and clothing to connect him.

Dougherty is a discretionary persistent felony offender, meaning he has been convicted of at least two felonies already and more such convictions may see punishments reflective of his history.

He faces up to life in prison for each of the completed burglary counts.