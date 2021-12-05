Hauppauge

Long Island Hotel Worker Dies After Fall From Window: Police

Police on Long Island investigate the death of a hotel worker who fell out a window.
A Long Island hotel employee has died after falling from an upper floor window Saturday night, police said.

Police in Suffolk County said David Lerner fell to his death around 7:30 p.m. He was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The 41-year-old employee worked at the Hyatt Regency Long Island in Hauppauge on Motor Parkway.

No details have been released explaining what led up to Lerner's fall, but detectives from the Homicide Square are investigating.

Police said the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is also looking into the fatal incident.

