Long Island Good Samaritan Arrested in Deadly NYC Knife Fight

A 30-year-old Queens man stabbed during a knife fight over an "outburst" at a woman last month has died, authorities say -- and a 27-year-old Long Islander who intervened has now been arrested.

Gerard Moreno, of 70th Avenue, died Saturday, eight days after police say he wound up stabbed during an argument with Nicholas Loiacono, of Massapequa, outside a Forest Hills urgent care center on Jan. 27.

According to investigators, Loiacono intervened in an "outburst" the NYPD says Moreno was unleashing on a woman shortly before 9 p.m. that Friday. It wasn't clear what prompted the outburst, or what Moreno said, but he and Louiacono got into a fight. Both men pulled out sharp cutting instruments. Moreno was stabbed in the chest.

Louiacono was arrested Tuesday on menacing and attempted criminal possession of a weapon charges. Information on a possible attorney for him wasn't immediately available.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.