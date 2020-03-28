Coronavirus

Long Island Girl Celebrates 6th Birthday With Social Distancing Surprise Party

Alexa Sullivan's friends and teachers made sure she had a big day to remember - even in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic

By JaJuan M. Morris-Guity

While social distancing has interrupted events for children such as celebrating their birthday with friends or going to the movies, many kids are still making the most of things.

One such kid is Alexa Sullivan of Massapequa. She was supposed to celebrate her birthday on March 22 with a big party. But because of the spread of coronavirus, her parents had to cancel. 

Local

New Jersey 6 hours ago

NJ Sets 90-Day Grace Period on Mortgage Payments as Coronavirus Saps Economy

Decision 2020 3 hours ago

New York Governor Delays State’s Presidential Primary From April to June

Her friends were so disappointed. But Alexa’s mom and dad and her friends’ parents set up a special birthday surprise. 

On her birthday, her friends, their parents and even some of her teachers showed up in front of her home to sing happy birthday to her while maintaining a healthy distance. Alexa was so shocked and enjoyed her surprise.

Video of the surprise party shows friends, parents and teachers lined up their vehicles in front of her home, singing "Happy Birthday" - then blowing for Alexa to pop.

“Thank you so much everyone!” Alexa yelled to the crowd.

Not able to contain her happiness, she ran over to one of her friends but quickly scurried back per her dad. 

“The amount of love and kindness this community did to make our little girl’s birthday special meant the world to us,” Alexa’s mother Christina told Patch.com. “The look in our daughter’s eyes, how happy she was, was truly amazing. When she saw her teachers she was so excited.” 

This article tagged under:

CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus pandemic
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World Sports Health Weird
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us