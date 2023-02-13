Long Island Girl, 8, Left With Broken Leg After SUV Flees Scene: Police

Police on Long Island are on the lookout for the driver of a black SUV responsible for striking an 8-year-old girl and leaving her with a broken leg.

The hit-and-run occurred around 1:30 p.m. behind a Valley Stream home off Dartmouth Street on Sunday, according to authorities.

Investigators said the SUV hit the girl as she was playing in an alleyway behind the residence. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she was being treated for a broken leg.

The driver continued down the alleyway, and did not remain at the scene, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.